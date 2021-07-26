Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $158.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.33. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.54 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

