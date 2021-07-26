Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLP opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.42.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

