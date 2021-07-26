Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,190 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 49.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

