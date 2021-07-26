Citigroup Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $60.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

