Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $17.80 on Monday. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.06.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

