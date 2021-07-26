Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Civic has a total market cap of $154.29 million and approximately $34.68 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

