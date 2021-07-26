Clarios International Inc. (BTRY) Announces July 30th IPO

Clarios International Inc. (BTRY) is planning to raise $1.7 billion in an initial public offering on Friday, July 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 88,080,495 shares at $17.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Clarios International Inc. generated $8.2 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $564 million. The company has a market-cap of $9.7 billion.

Clarios International Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Clarios is one of the world’s largest suppliers of energy storage solutions – also known as batteries. We design and manufacture advanced low-voltage battery technologies for global mobility and industrial applications, offering reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. Our batteries are used in traditional cars (with gasoline-powered engines, also known as internal combustion engines or ICEs) as well as in hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). Our batteries are also used in commercial vehicles, motorcycles, marine vehicles, powersports vehicles and industrial products. In our core low-voltage mobility battery markets, we are the only global manufacturer and are significantly larger than our nearest competitor by revenue. We believe we are unique in terms of our global capabilities, with the No. 1 market position in both the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), and the No. 3 market position in Asia. The majority of demand for our products comes from the aftermarket channel (“aftermarket”), driven by consumer replacements. We sell more than 140 million batteries annually that are distributed to original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) and aftermarket customers in over 140 countries. We have established one of the world’s most successful examples of a circular economy. We design, manufacture, transport, recycle and recover the materials in vehicle batteries using a closed-loop system. Our batteries are designed so that up to 99% of the materials can be responsibly recovered, recycled and repurposed directly into new batteries. “.

Clarios International Inc. was founded in 1885 and has 16897 employees. The company is located at 5757 N Green Bay Avenue Florist Tower Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53209 and can be reached via phone at (414) 214-6500 or on the web at http://www.clarios.com/.

