Clarity Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -368.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

