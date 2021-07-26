Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,575. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

