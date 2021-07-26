Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

YOU stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

