Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $980,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $13.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $295.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

