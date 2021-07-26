Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.67

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 3950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $1,832,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

