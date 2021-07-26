Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.67

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 3950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $1,832,000.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
