Cogeco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

CGO opened at C$94.84 on Monday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$77.01 and a 1-year high of C$105.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGO. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Cogeco in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

