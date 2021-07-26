Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

CL traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

