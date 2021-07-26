Colony Group LLC Buys 120,115 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

