Colony Group LLC Buys 31,818 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 706.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $636.43. 31,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

