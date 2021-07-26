Colony Group LLC Has $26.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,577. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

