Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,178 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.44. 58,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

