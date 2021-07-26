Colony Group LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,645 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,803. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

