Colony Group LLC Sells 47,448 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 276,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 129,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

