Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $77.00 at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.97.

Comerica stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

