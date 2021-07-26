Comparing Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.14%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 6.12 -$72.11 million ($1.80) -0.85 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.19

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -635.11% -363.37% -120.56% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

