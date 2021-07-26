Comparing Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) & 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pier 1 Imports and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports N/A N/A N/A 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of 1847 Goedeker shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Pier 1 Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of 1847 Goedeker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and 1847 Goedeker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports $1.55 billion 0.00 -$198.83 million N/A N/A 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.33 -$21.57 million N/A N/A

1847 Goedeker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pier 1 Imports.

Summary

1847 Goedeker beats Pier 1 Imports on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of March 2, 2019, the Company operated 973 stores in the United States and 75 stores in Canada. It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

