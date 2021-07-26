Comparing Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.32 $35.19 million $2.99 36.37

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharecare and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Sharecare on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

