Comparing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) & Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tenable alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenable and Alarm.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 12 0 2.92 Alarm.com 0 4 5 1 2.70

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $53.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $93.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -5.97% -14.01% -3.05% Alarm.com 13.14% 15.41% 8.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Alarm.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $440.22 million 11.04 -$42.73 million ($0.39) -118.00 Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.62 $76.66 million $1.30 63.22

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Tenable on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.