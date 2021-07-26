Comparing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericel and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $124.18 million 19.87 $3.04 million $0.06 887.33 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.19

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 3.24% 3.45% 2.37% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vericel and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vericel currently has a consensus target price of $49.71, indicating a potential downside of 6.62%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.14%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

