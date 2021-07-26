Comparing Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) & Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 8.03% 16.78% 9.24% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $2.37 billion 1.28 $169.08 million $2.59 17.27 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.06 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.55

Werner Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werner Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Werner Enterprises and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 2 7 7 0 2.31 Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $50.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.14%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Werner Enterprises.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Yellow on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet that transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet, which offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet that provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet, which offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, food and beverage products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes; and home and business deliveries of large or heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 7,830 trucks, which included 7,390 company-operated, as well as 440 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,400 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, and temperature-controlled and other specialized trailers; and 31 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

