Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $31,810.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

