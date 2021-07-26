Contrasting IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get IHI alerts:

This table compares IHI and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.50 billion 0.31 $123.07 million $0.21 26.25 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.37 $110.61 million $1.18 34.05

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IHI and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

IHI has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 1.18% -0.70% -0.15% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats IHI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, and transportation systems; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and machinery for ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; heat and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, and pulp and paper machinery; and agricultural machines and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc. It also engages in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.