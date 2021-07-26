Contrasting Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Peers

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1209 1226 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Stryve Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.60% 11.11% 4.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -57.29 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 1.51

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.