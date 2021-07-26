Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

