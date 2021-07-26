Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ (NASDAQ:TRONU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRONU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.