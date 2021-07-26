Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

