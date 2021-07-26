Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109,769 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.