Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 804.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Covetrus were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CVET stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,988 shares of company stock worth $1,713,614 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.