Cowen Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.76.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

