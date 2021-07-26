Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 383.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Crane by 154.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Crane stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

