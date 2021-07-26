Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.950-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

CR traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

