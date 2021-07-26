Credit Suisse AG Invests $398,000 in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,866,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YALA opened at $14.01 on Monday. Yalla Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -700.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

