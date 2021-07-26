Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,133 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -18.46. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,721 shares of company stock worth $4,192,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.