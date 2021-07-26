Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,691 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FLDM opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

