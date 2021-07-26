Credit Suisse Group Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.97.

IAG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

