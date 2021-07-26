Credit Suisse Group Increases Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $76.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

TXT opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

