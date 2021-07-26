Critical Analysis: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assertio and Applied Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $106.28 million 0.51 -$28.14 million ($1.08) -1.16 Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$93.96 million ($4.28) -4.46

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Assertio has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -57.78% -80.60% -19.84% Applied Therapeutics N/A -99.13% -82.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Assertio and Applied Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.22%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Assertio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Assertio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assertio beats Applied Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; and SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

