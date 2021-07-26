Critical Contrast: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 48.07 -$101.74 million N/A N/A GoHealth $877.35 million 3.40 -$44.27 million $2.51 3.71

GoHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waterdrop and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 102.00%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 119.35%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Waterdrop.

Summary

GoHealth beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

