Critical Survey: OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get OLO alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OLO and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 5 0 2.71 eBay 0 13 9 0 2.41

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.60%. eBay has a consensus price target of $69.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than OLO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OLO and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 59.65 $3.06 million N/A N/A eBay $10.27 billion 4.88 $5.67 billion $2.93 25.10

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than OLO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO N/A N/A N/A eBay 25.49% 71.14% 12.24%

Summary

eBay beats OLO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.