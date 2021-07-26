Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.