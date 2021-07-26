CryptoPing (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.76 million and $139.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

