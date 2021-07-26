CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,000. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.92. 17,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.73. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

