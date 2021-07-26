CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

NYSE SRE remained flat at $$130.72 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.67. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

